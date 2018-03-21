Khloe Kardashian shows off baby bump in lingerie photo

Khloé Kardashian is keeping it sexy during her pregnancy.

The reality star, 33, took to Instagram to show off her baby bump while clad in black lingerie and matching robe draped on her arms. The sultry black and white photo was taken by Los Angeles photographer Sasha Samsonova.

Kardashian, who is expecting a baby girl within the next few weeks with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, hasn’t been shy about her showing off her pregnancy since she confirmed the news in December. Recently on Instagram, she’s been modeling off her maternity wear for denim company, Good American, while wearing form-fitting clothes on her trip to Tokyo with sisters Kourtney and Kim.

Additionally, she showed off her bump with a sexy pose alongside youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, after the 20-year-old announced the birth of her daughter Stormi in February.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie!” she wrote. “What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!!”

📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

This ariticle originall appeared in Page Six.