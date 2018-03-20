'The Running Man' by Orville Rogers

From the publisher: Pilot and world champion runner Orville Rogers broke two world records at his first national meet in 2008. He was 90 years old. He continues to compete, and invariably, he wins. Orville’s story is about the good guy finishing first, and he will tell you in no uncertain terms that all the good in his life―and there has been much―comes directly from God. During his 60-year career in flight, he trained WWII fighter pilots, carried out secret missions during the Cold War, and ferried airplanes for jungle missionaries across the wide oceans. His is a life of challenge and risk, marked by tragic losses and remarkable successes. At every turn, he is guided by God and motivated by a passionate desire to serve Him. Orville does not spend much time looking back. Instead, he is flying always into the glory.