Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline reportedly rejects child support proposal

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is reportedly not satisfied with the amount of money Spears and her team have offered him for child support.

According to Us Weekly, a source told the magazine that the former back up dancer for Spears has "flatly rejected" her proposal and now wants to take his request for more money to court.

"Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons," the source told Us Weekly.

But, according to the source, when Federline was sent the proposal that was offered to him by Spears' team, the father of Jayden and Preston came to the decision that the child support dilemma may need to be resovled in court.

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments, to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the source said.

Federline is now reportedly asking for “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” and is looking to come up with a new number based on those requests.

Spears, whose Las Vegas "Pieces of Me" show residency brought in more than $137 million, has proved to be extremely successful in the past four years since the opening of her Vegas residency.

More than a decade after her infamous meltdown, the iconic pop star has been working hard on her career and has recently announced a world tour, which she will embark on in July. Following her tour, she will return to Vegas to continue her residency.

As Spears' career continues to flourish, Federline's request for more child support money comes at a time where his ex-wife is more than financially secure.

But despite the security, Spears is not only reportedly annoyed with Federline's request, a source close to the 36-year-old singer added that the child support finance battle has taken a toll on her.

"This is causing Britney a tremendous amount of stress [because] Kevin does indeed have full physical and legal custody of the boys. She just wants this resolved as quickly as possible," the source said.

“The cause for concern is that Kevin is given an increase this time, what is going to stop him from coming back the next time Britney signs another big deal, wanting a piece of that?”