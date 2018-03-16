Jenna Jameson spearheads #DropTheCover campaign with new breastfeeding photo

Jenna Jameson wants to help normalize breastfeeding as she celebrates nearly a year of nursing daughter Batel Lu.

On Thursday, the mother and former porn star shared a photo of herself nursing her 11-month-old daughter with a plea to women to no longer be bashful about the motherly act.

“This is my calling … motherhood. My children have my heart and soul,” Jameson captioned. “Coming from my childhood without a mother and an absentee father has made me dig deep and define what it is to me to be a mommy. I pray I am the mother of sweet Batelli that I dream my mother would have been to me." Jameson concluded her post with the hashtags, “#dropthecover” and “#normalizebreastfeeding.”

In addition to advocating for the normalcy of breastfeeding, Jameson, who is also the mother of twins, Jesse and Journey Jette, has been open about the trials and tribulations of being a mom.

Just a week before sharing Thursday's intimate breastfeeding photo, the former adult film star shared another post of her breastfeeding in the shower and captioned the post with honest words about motherhood.

"This is motherhood. It’s not always shiny and perfect like so many Instagrammers make us believe," she wrote. "There are days you question your strength and abilities. But then there are HARD days like today that prove your uncompromising power. I haven’t slept for two days and poor Batelli has been vomiting every 40 min like clockwork. We are in this together. So here’s to all of you selfless mamas out there, you make this world go round."

Since becoming a mother, Jameson's Instagram feed has been heavily devoted to documenting her mommy moments.