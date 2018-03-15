Elizabeth Hurley's nephew photographed for first time since brutal stabbing

Elizabeth Hurley’s nephew Miles Hurley was photographed for the first time after being stabbed “several” times in London last week.

The 21-year-old model was pictured in an Instagram post on Tuesday, five days after being stabbed in a South West London street. In the picture posted on his friend’s Instagram page, Hurley is seen wearing a white robe standing next to a rapper known as Romz, who was purportedly also stabbed in the attack.

“MY SURVIVORS. Grateful,” the friend captioned the photo.

MY SURVIVORS. Grateful. A post shared by Bas (@bazyfish) on Mar 11, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Hurley, the son of Elizabeth Hurley’s older sister Kate Curran, was stabbed around 8 p.m. on March 8 following a fight with a stranger. A source told the New York Post that the knife “missed his vital organs.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY'S NEPHEW STABBED 'SEVERAL' TIMES BY KNIFE IN LONDON

Elizabeth Hurley, 52, who was in the U.S. promoting her show “The Royals,” reportedly flew to London on Friday to see her nephew.

The actress is close to her model nephew. She shared a photo of him on Twitter in 2013 to celebrate his modeling career, captioning the post: “Here’s my handsome nephew.”