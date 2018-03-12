Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle attends first official event with Queen Elizabeth II

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
To become a fully-fledged member of the church of England, Meghan Markle was reportedly baptized and confirmed in a secret ceremony at St James's Palace in London. Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is set to take place on May 19.

Meghan Markle attended her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, just two months before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

Markle, dressed in a white coat and hat, joined Harry and member of the royal party for the service to mark Commonwealth Day. Markle and Harry walked behind Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child.

The queen, who is the head of the Commonwealth, delivered a message praising the “Commonwealth connection,” according to the BBC. The event celebrates 53 Commonwealth countries. Former One Direction member Liam Payne also attended the event.

Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle leaves the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London Monday March 12, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Meghan Markle attended her first event with Queen Elizabeth II.  (AP)

"Through exchanging ideas, and seeing life from other perspectives, we grow in understanding and work more collaboratively towards a common future,” the queen said in his message.

The duchess-to-be has been juggling a busy schedule in the last few months leading up to her wedding. The 36-year-old will marry Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple also announced they invited 2,640 people to celebrate their wedding day. Among those invited will be people representing charities and organizations the couple support.

Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls - RC122F9E2870

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked behind Prince William and Kate Middleton into the event.  (Reuters)

Markle was also reportedly baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam