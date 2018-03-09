Mark Salling's ex girlfriend demands his estate pay $2.7 million settlement

An ex-girlfriend of late “Glee” star Mark Salling is demanding his estate pay her a $2.7 million settlement agreed to before his death.

Roxanne Gorzela, who dated Salling from 2010 to early 2011, sued the actor for sexual battery in January 2013 for allegedly forcing himself on her without a condom, TMZ reported. Gorzela claimed that she had given Salling consent to sexual intercourse, but only if he used a condom.

She claimed that he later went to his home to confront him about allegedly giving her a sexually transmitted infection, and that when she went to his house, found him in bed with another woman.

The former Playboy model accused Salling of grabbing her and pushing her to the ground when she demanded he prove he was “clean,” leaving her with bruises and abrasions.

Salling’s rep denied the allegations at the time; Salling then countersued Gorzela for allegedly vandalizing his car, breaking into his home and assaulting him, TMZ reported.

Gorzela and Salling eventually agreed to a settlement in which his insurer, State Farm, would pay Gorzela $730,000 for past and future medical bills, $180,000 in damages and $1.8 million for pain and suffering, totaling approximately $2.71 million, TMZ reported. Under the terms of the settlement, Gorzela was only permitted to pursue her case with State Farm, not with Salling directly.

On Tuesday, Gorzela filed legal documents requesting that a judge list her as a creditor against Salling’s estate in an effort to collect the remainder of the settlement owed to her, TMZ reports. The move would ostensibly block any money from her settlement from being doled out to other creditors.

On Jan. 30, Salling was found dead in Los Angeles from suicide by hanging one month after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Facing four to seven years in prison, the troubled star was set to be sentenced in March.

Following his death, it was revealed that Salling’s child pornography victims may not be awarded their court-ordered restitution from his case.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.