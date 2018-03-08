Kendall Jenner was hospitalized prior to attending the Oscars

Kendall Jenner was hospitalized not long before she stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Jenner, 22, was using a vitamin drip in preparation for the Oscars celebrations when she suffered a bad reaction to the mixture, The Blast reported.

The model checked into Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills, where she was quickly treated for the reaction and released.

It’s not the only health issue Jenner has battled publicly or privately.

The brunette beauty has been vocal about her struggles with anxiety and sleep paralysis.

A request for comment from Jenner’s team wasn’t immediately returned.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.