Tommy Lee allegedly assaulted by 21-year-old son

Former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was attacked Monday night by his adult son Brandon, who allegedly punched him in the face in his home during a drunken brawl, according to reports.

“My fiancee and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me,” the legendary hair metal sticksman tweeted Tuesday night. “I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

Lee, 55, also posted a photo of his bloodied, swollen lip, but later deleted the shot.

The wound was reportedly the handiwork of Brandon Lee, the rocker’s son with Pamela Anderson.

Sources close to the 21-year-old told TMZ that the notoriously hard-living drummer was drunk and Brandon swung in self-defense inside the family’s Calabasas, Calif. home.

The elder Lee briefly went to a hospital. The cops also came to the home, but no one was immediately arrested.

“My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you,” Lee captioned the deleted photo.

The cause of the brawl wasn’t immediately clear.

The alleged attack comes just days after Anderson recalled her own domestic abuse at the hands of Tommy Lee.

During a weekend appearance on Piers Morgan’s morning show, Anderson recalled Lee’s 1998 arrest for spousal battery, for which he pleaded no contest and spent six months in prison.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.