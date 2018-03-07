Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rushes 2-year-old daughter to emergency room after medical scare

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has opened up about a recent medical scare which involved rushing his 2-year-old daughter to the emergency room over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the "Fate of the Furious" star, who is known for posting gym and workout videos on social media, took to Instagram to share details about the incident that scared his family.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there,” he said. “Of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s okay now! — thank God.”

Though the actor stayed away from revealing any details about what exactly happened to his daughter, Johnson took the time to thank those who took care of her on Saturday night.

"I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive," Johson said. "The 911 operator who was on the phone with me who was extremely calm, walking me through some processes.”

According to People, in addition to the 911 operator, the "Jumanji" star also thanked Los Angeles Fire Department responders and the UCLA medical team for their assistance. And as a concerned parent, the father, who is expecting his second child with girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, offered parents advice about how to handle a medical emergency involving their kids.

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out," he expressed. "Especially in times of stress."

In addition to Jasmine, Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, from a previous relationship. In January, Simone was named the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which the "Moana" star attended with her.