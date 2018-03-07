'Bachelor' finally ends with Arie proposing ... again, and the announcement of the next bachelorette

During the "After the Final Rose" Tuesday night, “Bachelor” fans were finally given closure on the dramatic season that saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. pull the plug on his engagement with Becca Kufrin, leaving the Minnesota native in tears, because he was in love with another woman.

Despite being left behind in Peru, runner-up Lauren Burnham welcomed Arie back with open arms when he surprised her at her home in Virginia Beach – and after a few “tough” questions, the couple was back together and now, happily engaged.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Becca will be the next bachelorette and will finally get her chance to find true love once and for all.

The final episode of ABC’s “The Bachelor” brought past contestants up on stage, who berated Arie for the way he handled the situation, before Becca and Arie, got the chance to talk for the first time since the breakup.

“I do regret proposing that day,” Arie told Becca, before blaming the pressure of being on the show.

The two discussed the timeline of when Arie knew he wanted try and get Lauren back, and ended with a confident Becca saying she has moved on.

Shortly after, Lauren graced the stage where she sat next to her new man and told “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, she thought Arie “did an amazing job at handling this whole thing” and that she is “really proud of him.”

Then, Arie got down on one knee to ask for Lauren’s hand in marriage – the only question is, will this one last?

Tuesday night’s episode prompted a range of emotions from people on social media.

And as for Minnesota congressman Rep. Drew Christensen, who vowed to draw up a bill to ban Arie from visiting his state because of his treatment of finalist Becca, he said he is” over 75% of the way to inviting Becca to Minnesota’s State of the State!”

Now, fans will have to go through the roller-coaster of emotions all over again to see if Becca finally finds the perfect man on, “The Bachelorette.”