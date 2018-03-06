Emma Watson jokes she needs proofreader after she debuts feminist tattoo with grammatical error

Emma Watson joked she needs a proofreader after she debuted some new ink at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that contained a glaring grammatical error.

The “Harry Potter” star showed off a tattoo that read “Times Up” on her arm — clearly missing the apostrophe for the organization Time's Up.

Watson’s tattoo was apparently a sign of support for the movement but social media users quickly pointed out the phrase was missing an apostrophe.

EMBARRASMENT AS EMMA WATSON SPORTS FEMINIST TATTOO WITH GLARING GRAMMATICAL ERROR

At first, it was not immediately clear if Watson’s tattoo was real or temporary.

The “Beauty and the Beast” star took to Twitter Tuesday to clear up any confusion, revealing it was a temporary tattoo.



“Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must,” Watson tweeted.

Social media users replied volunteering to be Watson’s proofreader. Many tweeted gifs of Watson portraying Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” series eagerly raising her hand.

EMMA WATSON ASKS FANS TO HELP FIND ‘MEANINGFUL’ RINGS SHE LOST IN LONDON SPA

The Brown University graduate has been an outspoken proponent of the Time’s Up movement, which began after bombshell exposés revealed decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The movement calls on people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace to speak up. A number of Hollywood stars, including Watson, have voiced their support and donated to the movement.

Watson is also a U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador and recently donated $1.4 million to the U.K.'s Justice and Equality Fund.