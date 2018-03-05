Macaulay Culkin pokes fun at Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein during Oscar live tweets

Macaulay Culkin might be Home Alone, but he was certainly keeping busy on Sunday night!

The 37-year-old former child star took to Twitter to hilariously live tweet the 2018 Oscars. The one catch – he didn’t actually watch the show.

It all started when Culkin wrote, “I will be live tweeting the Oscars tonight, but I won’t be watching them. WHA!?! That’s crazy! Question: Do you guys have any suggestions for what I should be doing instead of watching the show?”

He then slipped into a tuxedo and shared a series of photos of all the things he was doing instead of watching the annual awards show. These included: Making ramen, playing guitar, playing with toys, and painting his toenails.

He also made several hilarious comments about this year’s nominees, like, “BREAKING NEWS: Oh snap, @MargotRobbie just kneecapped all four other Best Actress nominees #Oscars #ITonya,” and “I don’t know… I thought the BEST costume was Black Panther’s cause he could deflect bullets. #WakandaForever #Oscars.”

Culkin even gave his girlfriend, Brenda Song, a shoutout, tweeting, “#Oscars PREDICTION: Best Song: @BrendaSong.”

The "Home Alone" actor also wasn’t afraid to call out several stars involved in scandals in the past year.

“EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars,” he tweeted.

He also shared a billboard with Spacey’s face on it, which read, “For your consideration. ‘I’ll do literally anything,’” adding, “#Oscars90 I heard there was a fourth billboard in that movie but it got cut out.”