Henry Cavill debunks death hoax after Wikipedia lists him dead

Henry Cavill is alive and well, despite what the Internet says.

The “Justice League” actor, who is known to play Superman in recent DC Comics movies, debunked rumors that he died on Monday by posting a selfie on Instagram with a split of the fake death date listed on Wikipedia. A quick search for Cavill’s name on Google shows the actor died on March 3, 2018.

“When you learn that you died 2 days ago…” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.

SYLVESTER STALLONE DEATH HOAX CAUSES ACTOR, YOUNGER BROTHER TO SLAM RUMORS

Fans quickly commented on the post, some saying it was a sigh of relief the actor was still alive while others joked it was Cavill’s “superman powers” that saved him.

“Superman never dies,” one user commented.

“Superman lives!” another fan said. “You look very fresh for a dead man.”

“he's our Superman...he can't just die like that,” a person wrote.

Cavill’s “death date” was taken down by 2 p.m. Monday. It's unclear when the entry was made.

Cavill isn’t the only actor who had to fight off death rumors. Sylvester Stallone shut down rumors in mid-February after reports claimed the 71-year-old actor died.

“Please ignore the stupidity,” Stallone tweeted on Feb. 19. “Alive and well and happy and healthy…Still punching!”