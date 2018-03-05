CNN star Jim Acosta bashed by Sarah Sanders pointing out true 'heroes' at White House

CNN star Jim Acosta claimed White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders snubbed him at Monday’s press briefing yet again and seemingly called for “courage” — before she put him in his place.

“Sarah, this is the third press briefing you have not taken a question from CNN,” Acosta shouted toward Sanders as she left the briefing Monday. “Do you expect the Justice Department to enforce all subpoenas, Sarah?”

CNN’s senior White House correspondent followed up with a tweet, rehashing that Monday’s press briefing was the third “in a row that @PressSec did not take a question from CNN. #courage.”

In response, Sanders slammed the CNN White House correspondent’s definition of “courage,” claiming it’s not “taking ‘a question from CNN.’”

“Courage is combat veterans Sgt. Peck and Staff Sgt. Dwyer — the two heroes at the briefing. #itsnotaboutyou,” Sanders wrote.

John Peck and Liam Dwyer, both retired Marine Corps sergeants, sat near the podium in their wheelchairs Monday as Sanders touted the Trump administration’s efforts to restore “accountability” to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Acosta later tweeted he wished Sanders “had given [Peck and Dwyer] time to take our questions too. You just bailed from the briefing.”

The spat is not the first time Acosta has made waves at a White House press briefing.

In December, Sanders told Acosta she wouldn’t take any more questions from him after he said that just because journalists make “honest mistakes” it doesn’t make them “fake news.”

And in January, Acosta was scolded by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney following the CNN reporter’s question about a looming government “Schumer Shutdown” — which Mulvaney said Acosta knew the answer to “as well as anybody.”

President Trump later thanked “Crazy Acosta of Fake News CNN” for seemingly acknowledging the government shutdown was a win for the Trump White House.