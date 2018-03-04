Oscars runs lengthy movie montage after urging acceptance speech brevity, angering some viewers

The 90th annual Academy Awards created a montage Sunday night to thank moviegoers for nine decades of frequenting their films that seemed to go on for about 90 years itself.

After exhorting the night’s Oscar winners to pleeeease keep their acceptance speeches short – and even offering a pricey jet ski and weekend getaway to the deliverer of the shortest acceptance speech of the evening – the Academy Awards ran a movie montage that included clips from seemingly every film ever produced.

Many viewers took to social media to express their displeasure.

The Academy Awards was kicked off with returning host Jimmy Kimmel taking the stage encouraging positivity, before quickly taking jabs at President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and even Fox News viewers.

Kimmel began with an old-timey announcement in which he listed the stars in attendance, making his first political jab with “Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o.

“The stunning Lupita Nyong’o, she was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya,” Kimmel said at the top of the show. “Let the tweetstorm from the president's toilet begin!”

From there, the host launched into a positive monologue that poked fun at the whirlwind year in Hollywood, which saw the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements dominate the headlines and previous award shows. In commenting on the year’s diversity, he highlighted “Get Out” helmer Jordan Peele.

“Jordan is only the first person in 90 years to be nominated for directing, writing and best picture for his debut film,” he said. “What a debut it was. None other than President Trump called ‘Get Out’ the best first three quarters of a movie this year.”

The final political jab came when discussing the gay romance film “Call Me By Your Name.” The host noted that the film, despite being an Oscar-nominated feature, did not score big at the box office.

“We don’t make films like ‘Call Me By Your Name’ for money,” he quipped. “We make them to upset Mike Pence.”

He lauded the actual Oscar statue, noting its age of 90 and taking a swipe at Fox News viewers in the process: "Oscar is 90 years old tonight, which means he’s probably at home tonight watching Fox News."