Fox News Channel’s ‘Scandalous’ wraps up first season by exploring Bill Clinton impeachment trial

Fox News Channel’s documentary-style series “Scandalous” wraps up a seven-episode examination of the sequence of events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The Clinton-themed first season of “Scandalous” is narrated by actor Bruce McGill and features interviews with more than 45 people who were involved on both sides of the Clinton investigation and subsequent impeachment trial.

The final episode titled “The Show that Never Ends,” puts a spotlight on U.S. senators as they filled the role of jurors in the first impeachment trial since former President Andrew Johnson back in 1868. The episode also showcases key Beltway figures who were present at the time, discussing how their lives were affected by the scandal.

“We walked over, all 13 of us from the House to the Senate in a single file to present the articles. A million cameras and it was just the most surreal thing,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a preview.

Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss., and former Senator Evan Bayh, D-Ind., also are prominently featured in the season finale.

The series debuted on Jan. 21 with a premiere episode that focused on the investigations of then-President Clinton by the Office of the Independent Counsel. Subsequent episodes have explored everything from Paula Jones, Ken Starr and Linda Tripp’s respective roles and Monica Lewinsky arriving as a White House intern to the infamous blue dress.

Clinton famously was caught having an affair with Lewinsky in January 1998, and the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment by December of that year – charging him with perjury and obstruction of justice. Clinton eventually was acquitted by the Senate and allowed to finish out his second term in the White House.

“Scandalous” is presented in cinematic style and has covered events as far back as the failed Whitewater land deal in the Ozarks of Arkansas. The series revisited the daily twists and turns of the investigation 20 years after Lewinsky was revealed and first captivated the world.

While Sunday’s finale marks the end of the Clinton-themed season, Fox News insiders hope the series will become a franchise. Future installments would focus on other moments and scandals that have made a lasting impact on America's history.