Elton John explains storming off stage, says fan was 'rude, disruptive'

Elton John shared his side of the story Saturday following an onstage incident that prompted him to storm off in the middle of a performance at his Las Vegas show earlier this week.

In a tweet to his fans, the singer explained that one of the people invited onstage during his performance of “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” was behaving in a way that was “completely disrupting.”

ELTON JOHN STORMS OFF STAGE, SOUNDS OFF ON FANS

“On Thursday night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop,” the singer tweeted. “He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.”

The moment was caught on a video obtained by TMZ and shows the veteran performer's piano crowded with fans, some of whom appear to start acting up. John, seeming frustrated, can be seen on a closeup shot briefly turning away before yelling something and ultimately walking off.

He eventually returned to the stage but informed fans that they were no longer allowed up there with him, declaring, “You f—ed it up," the outlet reported.

ELTON JOHN ANNOUNCES HE IS RETIRING FROM TOURING … IN THREE YEARS

In the tweet, the singer continued on to say how meeting the fans and having them come to the stage with him during the song “is always a lovely part of the show.” And they’re typically respectful, he said.

“This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him.”

The legendary performer announced in January that he was planning to retire from touring.