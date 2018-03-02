'Baywatch' star Angelica Bridges sued over dead dog

Former "Baywatch" star Angelica Bridges turned pet sitter is being sued by a client who claims her dog died in the actress' care.

Bridges is best known as the voluptuous Taylor Walsh in the "Baywatch" series but appears to have taken on a career as a dog sitter through the company Rover.

According to a lawsuit obtained by SFGate.com, an unnamed plaintiff said she hired Bridges in April 2017 to watch her one-year-old Papillon named Snoopy through Rover, a company which sets up dog owners with dog sitters. The plaintiff is also suing Rover.

The plaintiff alleges in her suit that her dog Snoopy, an emotional support pet, slipped under an opening in Bridges' fence and was subsequently hit by a car.

"The contrast between what Rover says and what Rover does could not be more stark," said the plaintiff's attorney Rob Tauler of Tauler Smith, in a statement to SFGate.com. "Rover claims that all sitters are approved by specialists and that it accepts less than 20 percent of potential sitters, but this is not true."

She is seeking damages for emotional stress and costs associated with her dog's death.

Reps for Bridges and Rover did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.