Armie Hammer says BuzzFeed writer should try 'medicating' after critique of Jennifer Lawrence profile

Armie Hammer is back on Twitter and has renewed a feud with BuzzFeed senior culture writer Anne Helen Petersen.

Hammer tweeted at the BuzzFeed writer Tuesday, writing that she should try meditating or medicating regarding a comment she posted that criticized Vanity Fair's recent profile on Jennifer Lawrence.

“Anne, your glass seems chronically half empty... maybe try meditating? Or even medicating? #chillpillneeded,” the 31-year-old actor tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Peterson had tweeted about the magazine story, "I have read a lot of painfully banal celebrity profiles but this new VF one on Jennifer Lawrence, it's like toothache-magnitude-painful levels of banality."

The Hammer-Petersen feud began in November when the BuzzFeed writer wrote an in-depth analysis on the actor’s career. Titled “Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen,” Petersen said Hammer’s white privilege gave him “many second chances” in Hollywood that aren’t offered to other actresses or people of color.

The writer added that despite Hammer’s ability to snag roles throughout his career, the 31-year-old has failed turn himself into a notable movie star in the industry.

Hammer responded to Petersen’s brutal analysis at the time by tweeting: “Bitter AF.” He then deactivated his Twitter and told The Wrap that he decided to quit Twitter because he has “no impulse control.”

But the actor eventually returned to the social media platform.

Petersen defended her critique of the Vanity Fair article Tuesday by saying her “analysis [does not equal] hating.”

She tweeted, “Also: I enjoy Jennifer Lawrence and wish she had better profiles written about her.”

Petersen also said she received threats after her November Hammer article was published.

“Harassment of entertainment journalists is very real and generally dismissed. But a threat to come to your house and kill your dog (which happened last time this all happened) is the same no matter what inspired it,” she tweeted.