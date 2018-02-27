ABC News star Joy Behar says Republicans have a ‘penchant for Nazis’

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Joy Behar went after CPAC on Monday, claiming the conservative conference's participants have a “penchant for Nazis,” while the talks show panel posited that the GOP is making life difficult for Republican women.

The ABC News daytime show started off the conversation by playing a clip of conservative writer Mona Charen’s panel from the conference when she said it’s disappointing that conservatives are “being hypocrites about sexual harassers,” pointing at President Trump and Roy Moore as examples. The crowd booed but “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked if Charen had a point.

“Absolutely, I think she’s speaking truth,” guest co-host Meredith Vieira said.

Behar chimed in next, saying that Republicans like Bill Kristol are “appalled” by what is taking place within the GOP.

“The CPAC group invited this woman from France… whose [grand]father was a Holocaust denier, and total fascist and a Nazi,” Behar said. “There’s this penchant for Nazis now [among conservatives] with Charlottesville, and the Neos, and ‘there are good guys on both sides,’ and now Marine Le Pen.”

The show’s token conservative, co-host Meghan McCain, said that conservative women are being put in positions that are “indefensible” and said she cannot defend many of the things that occurred during the conference.

Behar asked, “Why aren’t Paul Ryan and McConnell there?”

McCain said CPAC has become “controversial” and co-host Sunny Hostin called it “sort of extreme,” before Behar sneered, “Outrageous.”

Hostin said there is a “fracture” among the GOP and McCain agreed, saying she doesn’t know where she stands these days. “I’m not a liberal. I’m not going to the other side, but Trump continues to put people like me in situations. I will not defend the indefensible,” McCain said.

Goldberg wrapped up the conversation by noting the "fringe has become the norm” at CPAC.

“The View” has been attacking conservatives on a regular basis and Behar recently came under fire for disrespecting Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Behar said earlier this month. “That’s called mental illness.”

Media Research Center President Brent Bozell published an open letter to ABC News after the controversial comments, calling for an apology for the “anti-Christian remarks.”

The controversy has resulted in a variety of industry watchdogs suggesting it would be wise for ABC News to divorce itself from the show that typically features four outspoken liberals and a single conservative.

“It's a pure opinion and infotainment program and therefore should be under its entertainment division,” The Hill media columnist Joe Concha told Fox News after Behar’s comments about Pence.