Alicia Silverstone announces divorce after 20 year marriage

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki are calling it quits.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” her rep told Page Six on Monday.

Her rep added it was a mutual separation.

The couple met in 1997 and dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2005. They have one son, Bear Blue, 6.

The “Clueless” star, 41, is vacationing with Bear in Hawaii.