Kim Kardashian says she loves getting free stuff as a celebrity

Kim Kardashian, the reigning queen of reality TV, has things she hates about her famous life.

“When I just look like s–t and want to go outside and eat a churro and not have anyone up my ass,” Kardashian revealed as the one aspect of fame she despises at the Create & Cultivate conference on Saturday, reports People.

Kardashian, 37, shot to fame after a sex tape and reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” took off. The show has been on the air since 2007.

Despite having little privacy, the mom of three confessed to loving the “free s–t” that comes with being a bonafide celebrity.

“No, the free trips,” she added. “Free trips, free planes, free everything. I do love to share. When I get free stuff, I give it to literally everyone, family, friends.”

For her, the trips are a bit more special. “Trips are usually what I do for gifts now,” Kardashian said. “Material things don’t make me happy anymore, but experiences do. For my birthday, my husband [Kanye West] took me away to Utah to this hotel for two days and we slept the entire time. I think that was so much fun, and everyone just mentally needs to take a break.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.