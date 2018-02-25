Chef Ashton Keefe's Recipes For Longevity!
The key to a long life is coffee and alcohol?! Chef Ashton Keefe with recipes plus the other foods for longevity!
BREAKFAST: ‘COFFEE’ FARRO BOWL
Ingredients:
½ C. cooked farro
1 soft boiled egg
1 avocado, halved
Dollop or two of Greek yogurt
Salt
Drizzle of olive oil
Lemon wedges
Instructions:
To assemble, place grains in a bowl and arrange egg, avocado and yogurt. Sprinkle salt over, drizzle with olive oil and squeeze lemon wedge over.
LUNCH: ‘EPPA SUPERFRUITA SANGRIA’ BEET PESTO PASTA
Ingredients:
1 large or 2 medium red beets
1/4 cup toasted walnuts
1 clove garlic
1 cup parmesan cheese
Olive oil
Salt
Instructions:
Roast beets until tender and remove skin. Place beets, walnuts and garlic in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add cheese and salt. Stream in olive oil until desired consistency.
DINNER: ‘JOSH CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON’ ROASTED HERB & MUSTARD SALMON
Ingredients:
1 shallot, minced
1 C. chopped parsley
1/2 C. chopped chives
1/2 C. chopped dill
4 scallions, green and white parts, chopped Juice and zest of 1 lemon
1/4 C. Dijon mustard
1/4 C. whole grain mustard
1/4 C. extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp fine sea salt, divided
2 lbs. salmon, skin on
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 425° F.
Combine shallot, parsley, chives, dill, scallions, lemon juice and zest, mustards and olive oil. Stir to combine and season with 1 teaspoon of salt.
On a parchment lined sheet tray place whole fish skin side down. Season with remaining teaspoon of salt and slather the spread on the top of the fish.
Cook for 10 - 12 minutes or until fish is firm and falls apart when touched, but not dry in the center.
Serve alongside simple dressed greens