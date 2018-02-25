Chef Ashton Keefe's Recipes For Longevity!

The key to a long life is coffee and alcohol?! Chef Ashton Keefe with recipes plus the other foods for longevity!

BREAKFAST: ‘COFFEE’ FARRO BOWL

Ingredients:

½ C. cooked farro

1 soft boiled egg

1 avocado, halved

Dollop or two of Greek yogurt

Salt

Drizzle of olive oil

Lemon wedges

Instructions:

To assemble, place grains in a bowl and arrange egg, avocado and yogurt. Sprinkle salt over, drizzle with olive oil and squeeze lemon wedge over.

LUNCH: ‘EPPA SUPERFRUITA SANGRIA’ BEET PESTO PASTA

Ingredients:

1 large or 2 medium red beets

1/4 cup toasted walnuts

1 clove garlic

1 cup parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Salt

Instructions:

Roast beets until tender and remove skin. Place beets, walnuts and garlic in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add cheese and salt. Stream in olive oil until desired consistency.

DINNER: ‘JOSH CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON’ ROASTED HERB & MUSTARD SALMON

Ingredients:

1 shallot, minced

1 C. chopped parsley

1/2 C. chopped chives

1/2 C. chopped dill

4 scallions, green and white parts, chopped Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1/4 C. Dijon mustard

1/4 C. whole grain mustard

1/4 C. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp fine sea salt, divided

2 lbs. salmon, skin on

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425° F.

Combine shallot, parsley, chives, dill, scallions, lemon juice and zest, mustards and olive oil. Stir to combine and season with 1 teaspoon of salt.

On a parchment lined sheet tray place whole fish skin side down. Season with remaining teaspoon of salt and slather the spread on the top of the fish.

Cook for 10 - 12 minutes or until fish is firm and falls apart when touched, but not dry in the center.

Serve alongside simple dressed greens