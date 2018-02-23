Expand / Collapse search
Claire Foy announces split from husband of four years

Fox News
Actor Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, attends the premiere of "The Crown" Season 2 in London, Britain, November 21, 2017

Actor Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, attends the premiere of "The Crown" Season 2 in London, Britain, November 21, 2017  (Reuters)

After 4 years of marriage, Claire Foy and Stephen Cambell Moore are separating.

“We have separated and have been for some time,” Foy and Cambell confirmed in a joint statement in Metro.co.uk. “We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another.”

The 33-year-old actress married her actor husband in 2014 and welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Ivy Rose, into the world a year later.

Foy, famous for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series “The Crown,” will be replaced by actress Olivia Colman for the show’s third season.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post. 