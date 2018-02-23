Angelina Jolie says being 'a balanced person' helps her avoid living 'an empty life'

Angelina Jolie revealed how she avoids living an "empty life."

In a new interview with Deadline Hollywood, Jolie explained her mindset for living a fulfilling life.

“You have your creative, and you have your work, and every day of your life is going to be about somehow growing as a person,” she told the outlet. “Somehow feeling you can contribute to the extent that you can get tribute.”

Jolie, who juggles an A-list acting career with being a mother to six children, while also serving as a UN ambassador and humanitarian, explained that life is about finding a balance.

“I think to be a balanced person, you have to find those things that you just purely enjoy. But, of course, if you aren’t participating in the bigger picture of life, and in being somehow useful, and you aren’t doing something and growing, then really, you’ll find you’re not very happy,” the "Maleficent" actress said. “Really, you’ll have quite an empty life.”

The Oscar-winning recently opened up motherhood and being a proud American.

"I’m very patriotic, as I know you are. For me, it goes hand in hand with being proud of what America stands for. For instance, I’m the only person in my house who was born in America," Jolie told Elle magazine for their March issue.

The humanitarian explained how being American offers freedoms to her daughters that other nations simply do not.

"My daughters have the freedoms they have because of being American," the Golden Globe recipient said. "And we are at our best when we are fighting for others to have the same rights. Particularly other women."

And when it comes to raising her daughters, Jolie made sure that Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 13 and Vivienne, live life with the mentality of brains over beauty.

"I tell my daughters, ‘What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you,'" she said.