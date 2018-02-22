Comedian Michelle Wolf set to host White House Correspondents Dinner

Comedian Michelle Wolf will host the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.

No, not “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff, as many tweeters joked, although that would have been fairly interesting.

Wolf, 32, is a stand-up comedian and a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” who recently premiered her hour-long HBO special, "Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady." She is also working on a project with Netflix for an upcoming comedy show.

The role of the host is typically to roast the president and members of the media, with the jokes sometimes taking personal shots at the most powerful person in the world. Wolf has mocked President Trump, Steve Bannon and the NRA on Twitter in recent memory, but she has also taken at least one jab at Hillary Clinton.

“I do have a theory on why Hillary lost: I think it’s cause no one likes her,” Wolf joked in her HBO special.

The comedian has actually embraced having a name similar to the controversial “Fury and Fury” author, tweeting, “I wrote the book. My favorite part of interviewing Steve Bannon is when he farted into a jar and then married it. I wanted to judge but you could see it was true love.”

The White House Correspondents Dinner will take place on April 28.

“I’m delighted to announce ‘Nice Lady’ Michelle Wolf as our featured entertainer this year,” White House Correspondents’ Association President Margaret Talev said on Thursday.

Talev said the dinner “honors the First Amendment and strong, independent journalism,” noting that she feels Wolf has embraced these values.

"Her embrace of these values and her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA. Her Pennsylvania roots, stints on Wall Street and in science and self-made, feminist edge make her the right voice now,” Talev said in a statement.

The annual dinner is traditionally attended by the president and first lady, but the Trumps skipped the event last year and haven’t committed to the 2018 version. Wolf is scheduled to be the fifth female to host of the prestigious event, joining Cecily Strong, Wanda Sykes, Elayne Boosler and Paula Poundstone.

Trump does plan to attend a similar event, the Gridiron Club's annual dinner, on March 3.