Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher slams break up rumors

Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, has made it clear to the world that the couple is not breaking up anytime soon, despite recent rumors that the pair was headed for splitsville.

On Wednesday, a fan left a comment on Fisher's Instagram, suggesting that the couple, who have been married since 2010, were having marital problems.

The fan @beverlyayers wrote, "Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus! He will guide you thru!"

The professional hockey player, who recently revealed that he would be coming out of retirement to join the Nashville Predators, confirmed his relationship status with his wife and said, "That's not media. We've never been better. Thanks."

The Instagram interaction comes after Fisher posted a spiritual photo of a sunset over a lake with a quote from Psalm 139:23-24 which read, "Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way of everlasting."

The hockey player then captioned the quote, "One of my new favorite verses because I need this reminder daily!"

Underwood showed support for her husband and celebrated the news of his new career move by sharing a recent photo of a T-shirt with Fisher's face on it on Instagram.

The singer also made headlines after posting a photo of her and her 2-year-old son Isaiah in the gym three months after suffering several injuries from a fall in her Nashville home late last year.

The country songstress broke her wrist and required more than 40 stitches in her face after the November 2017 "freak" accident.

While Underwood has continued to share images on Instagram since her accident, she has yet to share any full images of her face herself since having stitches. But a month after her accident, "Below Deck" star, Adrienne Gang, spotted Underwood with her husband at a Tennessee resort and snapped a pic with the singer.

The picture was the former "American Idol" contestant's first photo since her accident. Apart from a number of throwback pictures on her Instagram, the only current photo Carrie has shared of her face was on Nov. 6 and only featured the singer's eyes.