Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky wrangles a snake in their bathroom

Chris Hemsworth’s Spanish wife Elsa Pataky has proven she is more than capable of dealing with Australia’s terrifying wildlife as she wrangled a snake that had made its way into the couple’s Byron Bay home with only a mop.

“Snakes on a Plane” star Pataky took matters into her own hands when a tree snake made its way into the bedroom of the home they share with their daughter and twin sons.

The 41-year-old posted the scary incident to her Instagram account last night declaring: “This is how I put her in the box. So professional!”

In the video Pataky is seen moving the snake, which is native to the Northern Rivers area and found in large numbers in the region, into a box with a friend using only a mop, as the reptile repeatedly sticks out its forked tongue.

Tree snakes are not venomous and rarely bite but can emit a strong odor if threatened.

A post shared by Fanpage Chris&Elsa Hemsworth🇮🇹 (@fanpage_chris_elsa_hemsworth) on Feb 18, 2018 at 4:45am PST

The model has previously spoken how she has kept a snake in her bedroom with her husband.

“I don’t mind the wild, people are like ‘You have a snake in your bedroom!’ And I’m like, ‘I know! I love it!” she told Yahoo Be.

It seems “Fate of the Furious” star Pataky has become the go-to person in the Hemsworth household when emergencies threaten.

"Thor" actor Hemsworth recently revealed how his wife saved his life while they were trekking in the Himalayas after he was struck by severe altitude sickness.

“We went on this three-day hike through the mountains,” Hemsworth said in October of the 2016 incident.

“We were a few thousand meters above sea level and my body just wasn’t acclimatizing and adjusting to the change.”

“I started becoming really short of breath, I had fluid in my lungs and I was trying to ignore it. I was going to sleep and my wife listened to me breathe, she could hear it in my chest, and said, ‘I think something is wrong.’ I was like, ‘I am fine, I am fine, just go to sleep.’”

“She got up and told the guard we were with and he came in and looked at me and said, ‘Oh God. We have got to get you off the mountain.’ So they strapped me up to oxygen and injected something in me and drove me down the mountain and let my body sort of acclimatize and adjust.

“Apparently, if I was up there for another few hours, it could have gone drastically bad.”

“I am lucky my wife was there to slap some sense into me.

“She was the hero. I was in distress, I needed to be saved.”

Hemsworth created plenty of headlines last month after he featured in Tourism Australia’s spoof Dundee Movie ad.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.