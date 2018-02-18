Activists crash BAFTAs in protest of British domestic violence bill

next

Female activists backing the "Time’s Up” movement took to the 71st British Academy Film Awards’ red carpet Sunday night to call on the British government to change its domestic violence policies.

“Sisters Uncut,” donning t-shirts that read “Time’s Up Theresa,” crashed the event at Royal Albert Hall in London in an effort to draw attention to the prime minister’s policies on domestic violence — which the group calls a “dangerous distraction,” according to a press release.

Chaos seemingly broke out as the activists laid down on the red carpet with their arms linked chanting, among other things, the slogan printed on their tops. The women were allegedly also seen kicking security guards who attempted to halt their protest.

Sisters Uncut took to Twitter after their protest to relay the experience, and explain that they believe May’s imminent Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill, “will criminalise survivors while distracting from devastating funding cuts to domestic violence services nationwide.”

May, however, calls domestic violence a “key priority” for her conservative government and argued the domestic violence bill will result in more convictions of violent offenders.

The anti-harassment movement “Time’s Up” gained prominence earlier this year when more than 300 members of the entertainment industry signed a “letter of solidarity” in an effort to combat harassment “across all industries.”