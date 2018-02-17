Omarosa asked on 'Celebrity Big Brother' if she had sex with Trump

Former aide to President Trump Omarosa Manigault Newman was asked by her “Celebrity Big Brother” co-star if she ever had a sexual relationship with the commander-in-chief.

The former “Apprentice” star, who worked for the Trump administration as the director of communications for the White House, was asked during Friday night’s episode of the reality show if she slept with Trump, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Did you ever sleep with him?” asked Brandi Glanville, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Who?” Manigault Newman responded.

“Trump,” Glanville said.

“Hell no! Oh, my God. Brandi, that’s horrible,” Manigault Newman said.

However, the former White House aide appeared to hint that another person was having sexual relations with people in the White House.

“There’s someone in the White House that’s sleeping with everybody, but she is not me… I’ve never had to do that,” she replied.

Glanville said she asked her the question because she heard rumors some “Celebrity Apprentice” contestants had sexual relationships with Trump when he was the show’s host.

Manigault Newman asked Glanville if she ever heard her name in the rumors.

“No. He seemed to like you so much, I was just wondering,” Glanville replied.

Manigault Newman snapped back, “God no, I’m just ratings gold.”

Since the “Celebrity Big Brother” premiere, Manigault Newman has continued to dominate the headlines with her remarks about her time in the Trump White House. Earlier this month, she tearfully confessed to being “haunted” by Trump’s tweets.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” she told contestant Ross Matthews. “What is he going to tweet next?”

In a Feb.12 episode, she trashed Vice President Mike Pence, calling him “scary.”

“Can I just say this, as bad as you all think Trump is, you’d be worried about Pence. Everybody that’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their lives,” she said. “You would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president. He’s extreme. I’m Christian, I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things, and I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.”

On Dec. 13, the White House announced Manigault Newman’s last day with the administration would be on Jan. 20, 2018 after she reportedly drew scrutiny from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“Celebrity Big Brother” airs on CBS.