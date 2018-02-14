Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Illness

Wendy Williams gives fans a health update after canceling shows

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Media personality Wendy Williams speaks at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE) - RTR2ZU90

Media personality Wendy Williams speaks at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE) - RTR2ZU90

Wendy Williams doesn’t have the flu as of yet, but she is feeling sick enough to stay off her talk-show stage.

“Its not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish,” she said in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “It’s not a five on a scale of one to five, it’s not even a four.”

Looking comfy in a robe and head wrap, the 53-year-old let her followers know between sniffles that she’s heading to the doctor soon to get a diagnosis. A spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” told Page Six on Wednesday morning that she was “experiencing flu-like symptoms,” and had decided to take the rest of the week off. Reruns are airing in place of live shows.

“I feel awful, I had to be talked out of going into work today, and taking off a few days to get myself together,” said Williams, calling herself a “thoroughbred” and referring to her days on the radio when she refused to take a  sick day.

“I took the proper vacation time, but take off sick? What? No, never.”

An outpouring of support flooded in the comments of Williams’ video, while some fans were concerned for her health.

In October 2017, she suddenly collapsed on live TV. After a brief commercial break, she returned and said it “was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.”

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

This article originally appeared in Page Six.