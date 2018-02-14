Bill Murray calls GOP tax cuts 'fantastic,' chides daily 'clash of clans'

Iconic actor and comedian Bill Murray praised the GOP tax cuts on Friday, calling it a “great thing for corporations,” while acknowledging an era of divisive politics that has led to “a clash of clans first thing in the morning every day.”

During an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Murray likened the Trump administration’s tax overhaul to that of a “high tide raising all boats,” and said he believes it has made things “easier” – at least for the time being.

“I think certainly the change in the tax laws is a great thing for the corporations, it is a fantastic thing,” Murray told CNBC. “I don’t pretend to understand what that will mean in the future in terms of the economy or what the budget will have to do to take care of what people call entitlements. That may or may not work, and I don’t know. But, I think in the first step it’s made things easier.”

As for the political divide, Murray recalled a message from his friend, comedy writer Jim Downey, who he said is accused of being a right-wing writer.

“He says, 'No, no I just think the way the Democrats handle things is poor, where they try to pick out little pieces of a population, oh well we represent the Hispanics, we represent the LGBT or something,’” Murray told CNBC.

The 67-year-old comedian expressed how politicians play identity politics, and called out Democrats for “not speaking to everyone at once."

“There's almost a resentment that somehow you're separated, again, by a politician — 'You're my people. I'm in control of you, I represent you.' Instead of thinking that each citizen has a right to be respected as a citizen first, under the laws of the country,” the “Caddyshack” star said.