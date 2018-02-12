Kathy Griffin lashes out at WGA in first red carpet appearance since photo scandal

After spending the better part of a year embroiled in scandal, Kathy Griffin made her return to the red carpet at the 2018 Writers Guild Awards (WGA). While presenting, the 57-year-old comedian couldn’t resist taking a jab at the organization for its lack of support during her tough time.

Griffin was thrilled to be back on the red carpet after her career took a big hit from backlash over a photo shoot she did with photographer Tyler Shields in June. The comedian posed with a fake bloodied head of Donald Trump, prompting negative reactions from fans and detractors alike.

“Presented at the Writer’s Guild Awards tonight. My first red carpet event since last May!” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Feels great to be back,” she wrote in another snap from the non-televised night.

A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Feb 11, 2018 at 8:31pm PST

According to Yahoo News, despite it being the star’s first public outing since the scandal, she couldn’t resist the opportunity to both self deprecate and slam the WGA.

“It’s me, Kathy Griffin - I got a haircut and I lost my career in a day. Hi,” she said while presenting the night’s animation award. “I just want to thank all the powerful writers and showrunners in this room for f---ing no support. Where the f--- have you been?” she mocked. “I was supposed to thank everyone for their support, and no one [lifted] their finger.”

Griffin has since apologized for the controversial photo shoot, but later retracted that apology.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody,” she told Australia’s “Sunrise” in August.