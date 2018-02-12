Jennifer Garner sells Girl Scout cookies outside grocery store

When she’s not acting in movies, Jennifer Garner takes her mother duties seriously — especially when it comes to selling Girl Scout cookies.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of herself selling the cookies outside of a grocery store with a seemingly shocked shopper in the background pointing at Garner.

“Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints. #tistheseason #comeandgetem #whodoesntloveagirlscout,” Garner captioned the post of her holding a handmade sign.

It’s unclear which grocery store Garner was selling those cookies.

Garner, who has three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5 — with ex Ben Affleck, also posted in her Instagram story that she will be giving away boxes of Girl Scout cookies for fans who can’t get a hold of the delicious cookies.

“While my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys,” the 45-year-old actress said. “So if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life, please send me your order and your address and I will try to hook you up.”

Garner was able to give away those boxes within minutes.

The actress isn’t new to selling Girl Scout cookies. She previously spoke about her cookie-selling tactics in March 2016 on “Live with Kelly and Michael.” She denied being a “competitive” cookie salesperson, but admitted she guides the girls on how to sell the most boxes.

“I’m the one telling the girls, you know, ‘Try to talk about the gluten-free because they’re a dollar more.’ Let’s have an upsell!” Garner told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan said.

When asked about being noticed selling cookies outside of grocery stores, Garner responded: “Nobody cares. I’m just there with the troop.”

Garner said she is one of the troop leaders. She also recalled going through “intense” training to become the Girl Scout troop leader.