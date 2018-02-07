Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Selena Gomez on battle with depression: It's something I will 'face for the rest of my life'

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Selena Gomez graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Selena Gomez graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar.  (Alexi Lubomirski)

Selena Gomez is the first to admit she had a hard 2017. 

In addition to dealing with her ongoing battle with anxiety and depression, Gomez received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa as part of her treatment for lupus.

Selena Gomez

 (Alexi Lubomirski)

The singer told Harper's Bazaar that 2018 will be a better year.

"I'm going to say [it will] because I believe that for myself. And anyone who knows me knows I will always start with my health and my well-being," Gomez told the magazine.

SELENA harpers 2

 (Alexi Lubomirski)

The 25-year-old said she has "had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety" which is something she has "been very vocal about."

"But it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome," she admitted. "There won’t be a day when I’m like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress— I won!' I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else."

The former child star said she her priority for 2018 is to "make sure I’m healthy."

SELENA harpers 3

 (Alexi Lubomirski)

"If that’s good, everything else will fall into place," she said.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.