Photos appear to show Richard Dreyfuss groping fans after Broadway show

Photos obtained exclusively by the New York Daily News appear to show a stone-faced Richard Dreyfuss groping two women after a Broadway production of “Sly Fox” in 2004.

The Long Island friends told the News that someone at the theater invited them to meet the Oscar winner backstage, where they said he promptly “grabbed” them on the backside.

In one of the photos, an expressionless Dreyfuss stares at the camera as he embraces one of the women with his right hand, while his open-palmed left hand presses firmly against her rear end. The woman’s friend seems to watch, amused, nearby.

“The first thing he did was give me a hug, and he stuck his hand almost in the crack of my butt,” Beth, who asked to be identified only by her first name, told the News. “He didn’t even give me any warning.”

“Then he turned me around, and he grabbed me by the boob,” the 48-year-old continued. “And he grabbed right above my private area, lower than my midriff. Like he was tickling me. I was giggling, but not in a happy way. I was so nervous.”

In another photo, Dreyfuss is shown kissing and embracing the other woman, who flashes a wide smile at the camera while the actor burrows his face into her cheek.

“He kissed me without permission,” Susan, 52, told the News. “I’m smiling in the photo, but it was a nervous smile. I didn’t know how to react. I was so surprised.

“I just remember it was creepy, weird and awkward,” she continued. “We were excited to go in there and meet him, and it wasn’t what we expected. It was a shock. I was surprised, I didn’t expect him to be that type of person. He was on both of us.”

Beth, who noted that Dreyfuss was “sweaty and talking fast,” said that the women “made some excuse” and left when Dreyfuss asked them to stick around.

Dreyfuss, who came out in support of his son’s groping allegation against Kevin Spacey, was accused late last year of exposing himself to a Los Angeles-based writer in the 1980s.

He denied that allegation.

Click here to read more at the New York Daily News.