Tide and Pepsi Super Bowl ads praised; Dodge Ram ad deemed the worst

In between the big game, viewers took in an array of Super Bowl LII ads that featured everything from an endless line of babies to medieval beer drinkers. But leave it to one not-so-obvious detergent ad and an over the top lip syncing battle to come out on top.

One of the most popular ads of the night was for Tide.

"Stranger Things'" David Harbour had the world fooled when it came to his subtle commercials. When the first ad aired, with a clip of Harbour driving a nice car, it was easy to assume that Harbour was posing in another luxury car commercial. But the "Stranger Things" star soon jumped to a scenario further confusing viewers about what the ad was for. Finally, Harbour pointed out what all these commercial-like scenes had in common: clean clothes. He then declared all commercials that depicted clean clothes throughout the night were inadvertent Tide ads.

The Tide ad proved successful on social media with 163,8000 mentions on social media, according to social media analytics company Talkwaker.

Another favorite moment of the night was the back-to-back lip syncing ads for Doritos and Mountain Dew, featuring Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman. The two ads were for Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice, which are both owned by Pepsi Co.

Peter Dinklage, dressed in a Hugh Heffner-like robe paired with a bag of Doritos Blaze, set the room on fire - literally - with a spot-on lip sync of Busta Rhymes' rap verse in Chris Brown's “Look at Me Now." Following Dinklage's fiery rendition, Morgan Freeman cooled things down and channeled his inner Missy Elliot, lip-syncing “Get Ur Freak On."

The commercials earned 115.1K mentions on social media, Talkwalker reported.

But not every Super Bowl commercial was a win.

One ad that caused more controversy than celebration was Dodge Ram's "built to serve" ad.

The ad, which was based on the words of Martin Luther King Jr., featured several clips of people working together - helping one another. While the ad was supposed to honor MLK and the spirit of people coming together, it was criticized for using MLK's iconic words to ultimately sell cars.

The commercial gathered about 11.5K mostly negative mentions.

Pepsi's long-time rival, Coca-Cola, also came up short in the ad department.

Their ad for Diet Coke featured a tall, skinny girl awkwardly dancing to a rap song while drinking a Diet Coke. The ad left viewers confused. The commercial, which was meant to come off as quirky, receiving negative feedback on social media.