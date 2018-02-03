Rose McGowan gets into shouting match with transgender woman, cancels all public appearances

Actress and activist Rose McGowan has canceled all upcoming public appearances after getting into an argument with a transgender woman at a New York City bookstore earlier this week.

McGowan tweeted Friday she canceled appearances because she has “given enough” and was “verbally assaulted” by someone she claimed was a paid actor.

The former “Charmed” star was at a Barnes & Noble in Union Square promoting her memoir “Brave” when a transgender woman, Andi Dier, asked about controversial comments she made during a podcast in July, the Daily News reported.

While speaking with drag queen RuPaul on his podcast “What’s the Tee,” McGowan said transgender women “hadn’t developed as women.”

“That’s not growing as a woman, that’s not living in this world as a woman,” McGowan said, “and a lot of the stuff I hear trans complaining about, yeah, welcome to the world.”

Dier argued transgender women are victims of sexual assault as well.

"Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks (away),” she yelled at the actress.

The explosive argument captured McGowan demanding Dier sit down and not “label” her.

“Don’t label me, sister. Don’t put your labels on me. Don’t you f---ing do that,” McGowan said.

Dier was escorted out of the bookstore, but McGowan was not finished. The actress continued to argue, according to video taken of the exchange.

“I’m not worried, I’m f---ing mad with the lies,” McGowan said. “I’m mad that you put s--- on me because I have a f---ing vagina and I’m white or I’m black or I’m yellow or I’m purple. F--- off! All of us want to say it. I just do!”

McGowan, 44, is one of the most vocal actresses speaking out against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. She has claimed Weinstein raped her in 1997 – he has denied the allegations.

The day of the book tour argument, McGowan sat with journalist Ronan Farrow and revealed she was raped by “another prominent” Hollywood man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This man picked me up when I was 15 years old," she said. "He took me home after he met me and he showed me a soft porn movie he had made for Showtime, under a different name. And then he had sex with me."