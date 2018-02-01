Expand / Collapse search
Stan Lee, 95, reportedly rushed to hospital

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to heart trouble on Wednesday night.

Comic book legend Stan Lee was reportedly rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after suffering heart trouble.

The 95-year-old remains at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after having shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat, TMZ reported Thursday.

A day before he was hospitalized, Lee attended the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther" movie, but has faced reports of poor health in the past.

The co-creator of Marvel canceled appearances at Salt Lake City Comic Con and Big Apple Comic Con last year, which was reportedly due to health issues. 

In March 2017, Lee took to Facebook to write that he had "Been feeling almost back up to snuff. So time to send out the battle cry: EXCELSIOR!"

