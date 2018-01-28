Katie Holmes Rocks the 2018 GRAMMYs Red Carpet Solo -- See Her Edgy Look!

Katie Holmes is oh-so chic!



Just one day after she was spotted getting cozy with Jamie Foxx at the Clive Davis Gala in New York City, the 39-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.



Holmes was solo for music's biggest night, rocking an edgy, black strapless number by Zac Posen.

She amped up the edge by styling her gown with black-and-silver stilettos, matching earrings and a slicked-back bob.

One day earlier, Holmes looked smitten with Foxx, 50, during their rare public appearance together. The brunette beauty wore a red floor-length gown, while Foxx donned a navy-and-black tuxedo.



Hear more on their flirty night out in the video below!



