Bella Thorne shames boyfriend for still being on a dating app

Bella Thorne took to social media to shame her boyfriend, Mod Sun, for having a dating app profile even though they are in a relationship.

Instead of handling the romantic infraction privately, Thorne shared a pic on her Instagram story showing notifications from the dating app BADOO on Sun's phone.

She wrote, "When your boyfriend still has a dating app on his phone..."

The 20-year-old also shared a very racy topless snap writing, "I love you," taking an apparent jab at Sun.

The images from her Instagram post have since disappeared.

And there's no word on the current status of Thorne and Sun's relationship.

Thorne has been known to post racy pics in the past, leaving little to the imagination on social media. In December, she shared an entirely nude snap with her hands covering her body. And on Christmas, she shared a snap in lingerie.

Merrrrryyyyy Christmas 👀 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:51am PST

In this moment I am happy 💔 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Sep 26, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Prior to coupling up with Sun, Thorne was linked to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality star Scott Disick.