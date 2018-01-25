50 Cent back on top, thanks to bitcoin

Perhaps no one knows the ups and downs of investing better than … rapper 50 Cent?

The 42-year-old artist also known as Fiddy (and Curtis Jackson), recently claimed online that he made millions on bitcoin.

Postings on Instagram and Twitter explain that Fiddy accepted bitcoin as payment for his album “Animal Ambition” in 2014, when the cyber-currency was worth about $662 each.

But since then the bitcoin market has exploded, and the roughly 700 bitcoins he collected four years ago are now said to have increased in value to somewhere around $7.7 million, NPR reported.

“Not Bad for a kid from South Side, I’m so proud of me,” 50 Cent posted online.

Indeed, not a bad turnaround – considering that just three years ago Fiddy filed for bankruptcy.

But that low point was preceded by another soaring high – when Fiddy reportedly made a fortune off a minor investment in a product called Vitamin Water, pocketing between $60 million and $100 million when the company was sold to Coca-Cola in 2007 for more than $4 billion.

50 Cent burst onto the music scene in 2003 with an album titled “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

It seems he’s still living by that credo.