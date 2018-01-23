Steve Wilkos recovering after car crash sends him to the hospital

Steve Wilkos made a name for himself protecting talk show host Jerry Springer and his guests from harm, but now he’s the one recovering from injuries after a serious car accident.

According to Darien Times, a car struck several poles and a tree before ending up on its side in Darien, Connecticut on Sunday. Police at the scene told the local paper that the driver was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash itself remains an open investigation, police said.

TMZ has since confirmed that the driver of the car was none other than Wilkos. He was transported to the hospital but has already been discharged. He told the outlet that, despite being pretty beaten up, he’ll be OK. In fact, production is set to begin on “The Steve Wilkos Show,” where he’s been the host since 2007, in just a few days.

“I feel lucky to be alive after seeing my car. I am so thankful to the first responders from Post 53 and our local police department in Darien, CT, as well as all the wonderful people who took care of me at Stamford hospital,” Wilkos told Fox News in a statement.

The 53-year-old star explained to TMZ that he normally wears glasses when he drives, but didn’t have them on at the time of the accident. In fact, he alleged that he was reaching for them when he hit the curb and struck the poles and the tree.

The former Marine and police officer said that he neither drinks nor does drugs.

In a rather sad coincidence, Wilkos reported that his audio guy and his wife were killed in a separate car accident in the area that same day.

Reps for Wilkos did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.