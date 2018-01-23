Sarah Ferguson skips TV appearance after odd tweets about Princess Eugenie's engagement

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has seemingly been silenced after she published a series of odd tweets following the announcement that her daughter Princess Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank.

On Monday, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank. Following the nuptial news, her mom, Fergie, took to Twitter.

The happy mother tweeted five separate posts featuring romantic photos of Eugenie and Brooksbank with detailed greeting card-like captions on each photo.

Ferguson’s first tweet of the day was a black and white image of the couple which read in a Hallmark card-style font: “A total embrace of goodness AND JOY, we love jack and I AM SO EXCITED to have a son, a brother and a best friend, Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will BE PURE HARMONY’ #total joy #engagement @TheDukeOfYork.“

In another candid photo The Duchess shared of the newly engaged couple, she wrote: “They make laughter and we feel the joy…Thank you for the magic. Jack and Eugie so proud of you.”

Fergie was scheduled to do a TV interview with the BBC on Tuesday, but the interview was abruptly canceled leaving people to wonder if the Duchess had been silenced by the royal family due her elaborate Twitter spree.

The princess’ father Andrew, stayed away from social media. He released a statement about the engagement news while in Norfolk stating, “I am absolutely overjoyed, I’m thrilled.”

“Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them,” Andrew said. “I can’t speak for the Duchess but we… and for [Eugenie’s sister] Beatrice ... we are overjoyed today that Eugenie and Jack have got engaged.”

The royal couple will be married in the fall, several months after the highly anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

