Zach Galifianakis says former 'Baskets' producer Louis C.K. grosses him out

Zach Galifianakis cut ties with Louis C.K. — who executive produced Galifianakis’ FX show “Baskets” — as soon as his sexual misconduct scandal broke.

“It was so disruptive in a harmful way to so many people,” Galifianakis told Vulture. “We just kind of put our heads down and worked on the new season.”

The “Hangover” star called out C.K. for succumbing to “the poison of celebrity culture,” adding, “The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out.”

FX severed ties with 50-year-old C.K. and his production company Pig Newton in November after five women came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K.,” the network’s November statement read. “He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – ‘Better Things,’ ‘Baskets,’ ‘One Mississippi’ and ‘The Cops.’”

Two months later, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf announced an investigation into the claims of sexual misconduct found nothing involving C.K.’s work at the company.

