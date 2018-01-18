Justin Timberlake recalls 2004 Janet Jackson Super Bowl scandal: 'I stumbled through it'

Justin Timberlake said on Wednesday he “stumbled through” the aftermath of the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Janet Jackson.

Timberlake, who is set to headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4, told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe he has “made peace” and moved passed the drama from the show 14 years ago.

“I stumbled through it, to be quite honest,” the 36-year-old singer told Lowe. “I had my wires crossed.”

He added, “It’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, ‘OK, well you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it.’”

Timberlake said he “absolutely” took time with Jackson to “resolve the situation” and “make peace” after the debacle. Jackson was blacklisted by CBS and MTV after the incident.

The “Filthy” singer said on Wednesday: "I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job [to discuss the conversations]…because you value the relationships that you do have with people."

Timberlake told Lowe when he was selected to headline the Super Bowl LII, he was confronted about the scandal dubbed as “nipplegate.”

"It's just one of those things were you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?'" he said. "We're not going to do that again."

Timberlake was criticized for an interview after the 2004 halftime performance where he suggested the nudity was planned.

"It was fun. It was quick, slick, to the point," he told Access Hollywood in a TV interview at the time. "Hey man, we love giving you all something to talk about.”

Jackson immediately apologized for the incident and said Timberlake was planning to rip her corset off to show her red lace bra.

Some people also suggested Jackson should be invited to the Super Bowl after Timberlake was announced as the headliner in October. The Twitter hashtag #JusticeforJanet also began trending.