British politician caught canoodling gal pal who made vile Meghan Markle comment

British politician Henry Bolton was caught on a romantic dinner date with his ex-girlfriend after he dumped her for making racist remarks about about Meghan Markle in text messages.

Bolton said Monday that "the romantic side" of his relationship with 25-year-old Jo Marney was over after the the Daily Mail published text messages from Marney to a friend in which she said Markle would "taint" the royal family.

However, Bolton and his much-younger gal pal looked very much together when they were spotted having dinner at London club on Wednesday night.

They were also photographed taking the tube and getting off at the stop where Bolton lives, according to The Sun.

Marney wrote in her text messages that Prince Harry's "black American" fiancée will pave the way for a "black king" in the British monarchy. She also called Markle a "dumb little commoner" who is "obsessed with race." She reportedly told her friend that she believed black people were "ugly" and "not [her] thing."

Bolton, 54, refused to resign as party chief after the text messages were published.

Bolton was elected UKIP leader in September, Sky News reported. His relationship with Marney has been shrouded in controversy since he announced earlier this month that he and his wife Tatiana, 42, split. Bolton has two children with Tatiana.

The UKIP leader denied having a “clandestine affair” with Marney, who is a UKIP member but does not hold an official post in the party. The couple reportedly met just before Christmas.

Markle, who will marry Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, is biracial. Kensington Palace released a statement in November 2016 formally addressing Harry’s relationship with the then “Suits” actress and slamming “outright sexism and racism” in articles and social media comments.

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, Princess Michael of Kent, also received backlash after she showed up to a Christmas lunch in December sporting a brooch in a blackamoor style, which romanticizes slavery and is widely considered racially insensitive. She released a statement through a royal rep saying she was “very sorry and distressed” about the backlash the brooch caused.

