Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Olympics

Katie Couric returning to NBC for Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Associated Press
In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Katie Couric poses in the press room at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. NBC is bringing back Katie Couric to co-host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics next month. She will be co-host with Mike Tirico, who is replacing Bob Costas as prime-time host of the games. The ceremony will take place in South Korea on Feb. 9.

In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Katie Couric poses in the press room at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. NBC is bringing back Katie Couric to co-host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics next month. She will be co-host with Mike Tirico, who is replacing Bob Costas as prime-time host of the games. The ceremony will take place in South Korea on Feb. 9.  (AP)

NBC is bringing back Katie Couric to co-host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics next month.

Couric will be co-host with Mike Tirico, who is replacing Bob Costas as prime-time host of the games. The ceremony takes place in South Korea on Feb. 9.

She's hosted three Olympic opening ceremonies with Costas, the most recent in 2004.

NBC also plans to live-stream the ceremony earlier in the day in addition to the tape-delayed prime-time broadcast.