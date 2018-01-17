'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino facing 15 years in jail

The Situation may have to move his fist-pumping from the Jersey Shore to behind bars.

The former “Jersey Shore” star, born Michael Sorrentino, “agreed to plead guilty” alongside his brother Marc in their tax fraud case, according to The Blast. The plea is part of a deal that will be entered in court this Friday.

He initially rejected the deal last week.

The Sorrentinos were accused of not paying all of the federal income tax owed on Michael’s $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012. The government also alleged that they deposited cash into different bank accounts to avoid reporting income to the IRS, as well as inflating their business expenses for high-end cars and clothing.

The suit against them was filed in 2014.

Michael, 35, is facing up to 15 years in prison and Marc is facing up to 25 years behind bars.

Marc’s lawyer declined to comment while The Situation’s lawyer didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post